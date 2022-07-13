Odisha Rain Latest Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall for over six districts in Odisha and issued orange alert for these areas. The districts that will witness heavy to heavy rainfall include Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Bolangir.Also Read - Gujarat Rains: 18 Dead In Last 24 Hours, 5 Districts On Alert | Key Points

"Under the influence of well-marked low pressures, there is a possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) over districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Bolangir. Orange warning issued," the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

The IMD said districts will experience heavy rainfall for the next five days till July 15.

Apart from this, the IMD also said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Kalahandi.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for intense spells of rainfall for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city on July 14.

Earlier in the day, the IMD said at least 10 houses were damaged due to a landslide in Gajapati district while major roads in Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts had been inundated and damaged due to overnight downpour.

In the similar manner, Yellow Warning has been issued for Rayagada, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar. The IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

The Met department has advised the fisher community not to venture into the sea off Odisha coast’s adjoining areas of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal till Saturday.