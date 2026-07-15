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  • Odisha weather: Will it rain during Jagannath Rath Yatra? IMD issues warning - Check IMD forecast for Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Odisha weather: Will it rain during Jagannath Rath Yatra? IMD issues warning – Check IMD forecast for Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Odisha weather: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), high alert has been issued for several parts of Odisha, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 60 hours.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 15, 2026, 1:33 PM IST
jagannath rath yatra imd weather
Odisha weather: Will it rain during Jagannath Rath Yatra? IMD issues warning - Check IMD forecast for Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack | Image; AI

Jagannath Rath Yatra, Odisha Weather: The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire India and heavy rains continue to batter parts of Odisha, triggering waterlogging and flood-like situations in several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a high alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, including Puri, over the next 60 hours. The downpour has been triggered by the expected formation of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal.

Will Heavy Rain Affect Jagannath Rath Yatra?

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall lashes parts of Odisha, including Puri. Jagannath Rath Yatra is going to start on Thursday, July 16. Lord Jagannath, along with Balabhadra and Subhadra, will be taken out from their temples by the seers in grand chariot processions through the streets of Puri.

Read more: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani plays big role during Jagannath Rath Yatra, he sends team for...

It is expected that parts of the city will receive heavy showers tomorrow.

Date Event
July 16, 2026 Rath Yatra
July 20, 2026 Hera Panchami
July 24, 2026 Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey)
July 25, 2026 Suna Besha
July 26, 2026 Adhara Pana
July 27, 2026 Niladri Bije


According to the weather office, the system is expected to intensify rainfall and convective activity over East and Northeast India, East Uttar Pradesh, and the Western Himalayan region during the next seven days.

“Under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Bangladesh, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the next 24 hours. This will lead to isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 14 and 15,” the IMD stated in its latest bulletin.

Puri Faces Heavy Downpour

In Odisha, parts of Puri have already started witnessing heavy downpours. The IMD has warned of localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and disruption of traffic in major cities. Similar conditions are expected in Bihar, which recorded very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) in the last 24 hours.
Heavy Rain Warning For Northeast And Himalayan States

For Northeast India, the weather department has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh for the upcoming week. An “extremely heavy” warning is specifically in place for Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal for today.
In the Western Himalayan region, Uttarakhand is expected to see a significant increase in rainfall starting July 15, while Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience heavy spells toward the end of the week.

Visuals from Mumbai’s Marine Drive showed the city transitioning through the monsoon phase, though the IMD noted that rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest India and South Peninsular India remains subdued for the time being.

Heatwave, Rough Sea Alert Issued

Despite the rain in the North and East, the IMD has warned of contrasting weather in the South and East Coast. “Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during July 14-15. Hot and humid weather will prevail over Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana for the next 48 hours,” the bulletin added. The authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Gujarat, Odisha, and West Bengal due to squally weather and high wind speeds reaching up to 60-80 kmph.

(with ANI inputs)

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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