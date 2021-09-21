Kendrapara: A disturbing incident was on Tuesday reported from Odisha’s Kendrapara district where a 40-year-old woman was allegedly tonsured and paraded on the street with her face blackened by a group of locals, most of them women, for allegedly duping them after promising to get their loans sanctioned from a cooperative bank, a police officer said on Tuesday.Also Read - Delhi Sees Almost 25% Less Crime Against Women in 2020 as Compared to Previous Year: NCRB

The disturbing incident occurred a couple of days ago at Kendrapara’s village in Pattamundai block, 103 km east of Bhubaneswar, the officer said. A video of the incident is being surfaced on social media. Also Read - UP Cybercrime Police Nabs Three Haryana Men for Duping Amazon of Lakhs | Details Here

The victim told reporters that she had taken 12,000 from them for getting their loans sanctioned, and had also assured them that the money taken from them would be returned. She further claimed that the mob took by force Rs 25,000 and some ornaments from her. Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: Victim in Critical Condition; Karnataka ADGP Visits Crime Spot Near Lalithadripura

“We have initiated steps after the victim lodged a complaint. At least 10 women have been detained on the basis of the videographic evidence,” Pattamundai model police station inspector Tapan Rout said.

A case has been registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault with intent to outrage woman’s modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379 (theft), as well as under the Information Technology Act, the officer said, adding that a probe is underway.

(With Inputs From PTI)