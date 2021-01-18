Balasore: A 58-year-old woman was arrested in Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday in connection with the killing of her daughter. One Sukuri Giri had allegedly hired Pramod Jena (32) and two others to get her daughter killed for Rs 50,000, police said. Also Read - Odisha Village Residents Take its Famous 'Pattachitra' Art to New Heights

Jena was also arrested, Balasore Sadar sub-divisional police officer Pravash Pal said.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that Shibani Nayak (36), the daughter of Giri, was involved in the illicit liquor trade because of which their relationship began to turn sour.

As Sukuri’s efforts to dissuade her daughter from illegal liquor trade failed to yield any result, she contacted Pramod to get Nayak eliminated, and a deal was finalised for Rs 50,000, another police officer said.

Sukuri had given an advance of Rs 8,000 to the contract killer, he said.

Nayak was killed on January 12 by stones and some blunt objects. Her body was recovered from under a bridge at Nagram village, the officer said.

According to the investigation, Jena knew Nayak, who was married but staying near her parents’ place.

On January 12, Pramod took her to an isolated place on the pretext of giving some works and battered her to death with stones and some blunt objects with the help of two others.

Efforts are on to apprehend the other two persons who are absconding, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)