Odisha’s Mission Shakti: Transforming Women SHGs to SMEs

Bhubaneswar: Mission Shakti of Odisha – this is not a just a programme but a revolution. This movement started in 2001 when Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had just taken office and people of Odisha had welcomed him with hope and expectation.

Among many people-centric initiatives that he undertook one of the most significant in terms of transforming lives was Mission Shakti. His sincere belief that “Women’s Empowerment is something that is very close to my heart. No household, no society, no state and no country has ever moved forward without empowering its women.”

Mission Shakti boasts of 70 lakh women members

After 22 years, Mission Shakti boasts of 70 lakh women members with 6 lakh Women SHGs. The Odisha model of women’s empowerment focuses on identity of women, providing platforms and public spaces for women’s voices to be heard and involving women as partners in governance at all levels.

Odisha has a separate Department for Mission Shakti and a Cabinet decision that states that Rs 5000 crore worth goods and services will be procured by the government departments from SHGs. These are pioneering and unique interventions.

Under this initiative, SHGs run paddy procurement centres, produce THR for Anganwadi centres, do electric meter reading, pisciculture in panchayat tanks and so on.

SHGs to become SMEs

The vision of the chief minister is for the SHGs to become SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises). Odisha provides zero interest loans up to Rs 5 lakh for SHGs. This has helped scale up finance for women run businesses.

Nearly Rs 200 crore was released in interest subvention this year and Rs 1200 core will be provided for the next 5 years.

Secondly, exclusive District Industrial Parks are being set up for SHG entrepreneurs in all districts with all amenities essential for setting up successful enterprises.

More Funds For Grassroot Level

Thirdly, for institutional strengthening, revolving funds are being provided to district-level and block-level federations of SHGs. Rs 324 crore has been set aside for this purpose.

Fourthly, institutional finance for SHGs has multiplied manifold. From Rs 500 crore a few years ago to Rs 10000 crore finance was disbursed to SHGs this year.

