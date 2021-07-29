Bhuvaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the ‘Drink From Tap’ mission in Puri, making it ‘the first city in India’ to achieve 24/7 quality drinking water supply, an official said. The initiative to provide water supply adhering to ‘Quality Standards of IS 10500’ will benefit the city’s 2.5- lakh population and 2 crore tourists who visit the holy place annually, he said.Also Read - Odisha Board Class 12 Results: CHSE Requests 2 Weeks Extension in Deadline. Deets Inside

Inaugurating the mission via video conference, Patnaik said providing drink-from-tap quality water to every household was a transformative project and a step in the direction of making Puri a world-class heritage city. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Update: Govt Announces Re-Opening of Medical Colleges And Other Institutions of Teaching

“Puri residents, tourists and pilgrims can now drink water from taps across the city, be it at home or across the drinking water fountains. It has been my dream to provide piped water to every household in Odisha and this is now turning into a reality,” he said. Pilgrims will have access to 120 drinking water fountains set up by the state all along the Grand Road and other hotspots, an official release said. Also Read - Naveen Patnaik Launches 14 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1,537 Crore in Odisha. All You Need to Know

The Sujal Mission had been launched to ensure quality tapped drinking water for more than 1.5 million people in more than 15 urban areas. It includes 24/7 helpline centre with IVRS for grievance redressal, the inauguration of mobile water testing laboratory and quick response team for rapid redressal of water supply complaints.

The State Government has planned to cover all urban areas of Odisha by March 2022, making the State first to do so in India. Supply of drink from tap quality water to every home similar to developed nations like USA, England, Japan, Singapore.

Important Details: