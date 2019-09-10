Geneva: India slammed Pakistan at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today and called it an ‘epicentre of terrorism’.

The firm response comes after Pakistan accused India of human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“One delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country,” said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs.

“World is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years,” she added.

Vijay Thakur Singh said that the government is taking affirmative action by adopting progressive policies to promote socio-economic equality & justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said that as a result of recent legislative measures, progressive policies will now be fully applicable to our citizens in J&K, & Ladakh.

“These will end gender discrimination, better protect juvenile rights&make applicable rights to education, information, and work,” she added.

India reiterated that this sovereign decision, like other legislation passed by Parliament, is entirely internal to the nation and no country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India.

It also defended the implementation of the National Registers of Citizen (NRC) in Assam and said that the NRC is a statutory, transparent, nondiscriminatory legal process mandated and monitored by Supreme Court of India.

“Any decision that is taken during its implementation will comply with Indian Law and will be consistent with India’s democratic traditions,” said Singh.