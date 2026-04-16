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Officer and pilots have been off rostered: DGCA issues statement after Akasa-Spicejet aircraft collision at Delhi Airport

‘Officer and pilots have been off rostered’: DGCA issues statement after Akasa-Spicejet aircraft collision at Delhi Airport

'Officer and pilots have been off rostered': DGCA issues statement after Akasa-Spicejet aircraft collision at Delhi Airport

'Officer and pilots have been off rostered': DGCA issues statement after Akasa-Spicejet aircraft collision at Delhi Airport

‘Officer and pilots have been off rostered’: DGCA issues statement after Akasa-Spicejet aircraft collision at Delhi Airport

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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