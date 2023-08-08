Home

Offices In Chennai, Bengaluru Declare Holiday on August 10 For Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Movie, Offer Free Tickets To Employees

Bengaluru and Chennai offices declared a holiday on the release day of megastar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' movie amid rising leave requests from the employees. Some companies have also distributed free tickets to office staffs.

New Delhi: The worldwide release of superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Jailer’ is scheduled for August 10, and fans in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, cannot contain their excitement. Offices across the southern state saw rising leave requests on the release date, which has led to firms declaring August 10 as a holiday. Not only that, but some companies have also handed free tickets to their employees. According to reports, Two companies in Tamil Nadu, Uno Aqua Care and Salem Survey Group, were the first ones to declare August 10 as an official holiday.

This movie will be Rajinikanth’s triumphant comeback to the silver screen following an absence of nearly two years. As per the report, the film’s previews have generated significant anticipation, contributing to the buzz surrounding ‘Jailer.’ The excitement for Superstar Rajinikanth has even extended to Times Square in New York City. The movie is anticipated to commandeer more than 90% of screens in its home state on its debut day, potentially achieving a historic opening for Rajinikanth.

Uno Aqua Care has decided to keep all its branches in Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar closed. The company said in its notice that it declared a holiday on August 10 ‘to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department’. The notice further said, “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees…”

According to Deccan Herald, two Sri Lankan nationals have flown to Chennai to watch “First Day, First Show” of Jailer and Rajinikanth as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Two Japanese nationals Yasuda and Satsuki have also reached Chennai from Tokyo to join Rajni celebrations.

ABOUT ‘JAILER’

In Jailer, Rajinikanth portrays the role of a retired police officer, marking his first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. During the film’s audio launch, Rajinikanth recounted how he came across the script and praised Nelson’s laid-back approach on set, referring to him as a ‘chilled-out guy.’

‘Jailer’ is a full-fledged action entertainer written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role. Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Vinayakan are part of the supporting cast. Mohanlal, who appears in a cameo role, went retro for his character in Jailer. Similarly, Shiva Rajkumar will also play a cameo in the film. The film will release in theatres on August 10.

Produced on a massive budget by Sun Pictures, Jailer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal are part of the technical crew.

On August 5, the makers took to Twitter (or X) and released a new poster featuring Rajinikanth and Mohanlal together in one frame. They can be seen sitting on a couch and having a conversation. Sharing the poster, Sun Pictures wrote, “5 days to go for Jailer storm in theatres! Jailer from August 10.”

