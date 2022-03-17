New Delhi: The Official Twitter handle of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation was briefly compromised on Thursday afternoon with its name changed to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and the display picture featuring the photo of the eccentric tech billionaire.Also Read - Centre Scouts For Chief Of Properties & Monetisation Officer For Air India Assets. Details Here

According to a report by Mint, a tweet from the official handle shared a link saying it is a "unique opportunity" to become a millionaire" and that "over $7,200,000 are left in the mystery box to be won".

The tweet has since been deleted and the account was restored later in the afternoon.

The tweet has since been deleted and the account was restored later in the afternoon.

Later, the Ministry issued a clarification on the matter regarding the matter and in a tweet said, “It is to inform to all concerned that certain cyber security issues were noticed in the MoSPI Twitter account @GoIStats on today. Any post & reply pushed / posted from this account on today till 3.00 PM are neither related to MoSPI nor on behalf of the Ministry.”

This is not the first time when a Twitter account related to the government of India has been compromised. Earlier, the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his personal website, as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, were als0 briefly hacked by cybercriminals.