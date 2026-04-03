Home

News

Bad news for Modi government, Iranian ship bound for India takes a U-turn and is now carrying oil to...

Bad news for Modi government, Iranian ship bound for India takes a U-turn and is now carrying oil to…

A new update has emerged regarding the Iranian ship carrying crude oil amid the Iran-Iran conflict. The first shipment of oil from Iran in seven years was headed for India.

Bad news for Modi government, Iranian ship bound for India takes a U-turn and is now carrying oil to... (Picture for representation purpose)

A strange phenomenon has occurred at sea as it crossed the Strait of Hormuz. A ship carrying oil from Iran to India after seven years has made a U-turn mid-ocean. Yes, the Iranian oil ship heading towards India has suddenly changed course. Initially, its destination was India, but now it has turned towards China. If this Iranian ship had reached India with oil, it would have been the first such shipment in nearly seven years. However, this ship, banned by the US, was carrying Iranian crude oil. It has changed course and is now headed towards China instead of India. However, this is not its final destination.

According to ship tracking firm Kpler, the Iranian vessel carrying the oil is named Ping Shun. This Aframax vessel was built in 2002 and was banned by the US in 2025. Initially, it was heading towards India. However, the latest update is that it has changed course mid-ocean and is currently heading towards Dongying, China. Earlier this week, the Iranian vessel indicated it was heading to Vadinar on India’s west coast, but has now turned south. However, such destination indications are not final and can change at any time.

Why there’s still potential for India

It’s worth noting that India hasn’t purchased crude oil from Iran since May 2019. India had suspended oil imports from Iran due to US sanctions. If this Iranian ship carrying oil arrives in India at the last minute, it will be the first shipment in seven years. This is possible, in fact, because President Donald Trump granted India a temporary exemption for Iranian oil cargoes already at sea. However, it is believed that problems related to payment, shipping, and insurance have hampered such deals.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It’s worth noting that India hasn’t purchased crude oil from Iran since May 2019. India had suspended oil imports from Iran due to US sanctions. If this Iranian ship carrying oil arrives in India at the last minute, it will be the first shipment in seven years. This is possible, in fact, because President Donald Trump granted India a temporary exemption for Iranian oil cargoes already at sea. However, it is believed that problems related to payment, shipping, and insurance have hampered such deals.

The ship moved towards India after 7 years

Previously, ship monitoring data showed the ship, named “Ping Shun,” was carrying approximately 600,000 barrels of crude oil. Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia said this could be India’s first shipment of Iranian oil since May 2019. He explained that this shipment was made possible only after the US government recently granted a 30-day waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil “at sea.”

Whose Iranian oil is it, it is still not known

However, it is still unclear who will be the buyer of the crude oil on board. Initially, the ship’s destination was Nayara Energy’s refinery in Vadinar, but that has now changed. Vadinar port also serves as a supply hub for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) Bina refinery and other units. India has also not yet commented on the Iranian oil tanker.

India has been a buyer of Iranian oil

India has historically been a major buyer of Iranian oil. At one point, Iran’s share in India’s total imports was approximately 11.5 percent. In 2018, India imported approximately 518,000 barrels of Iranian oil per day, which declined to 268,000 barrels per day by May 2019. Then, due to US sanctions on Iran, Iranian oil imports were completely halted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.