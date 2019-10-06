New Delhi: An oil spill on the carriageway of Mumbai-Pune Expressway disrupted the movement of traffic for nearly two hours on Sunday, stated a report.

The traffic snarls began at around 4 AM near Amrutanjan Bridge in Maharashtra after a tanker spilt an edible oil in huge quantity. In view of the oil spill, the highway safety patrol team stopped all the vehicles plying on the stretch to prevent any possible accidents.

To ease the traffic jam, a rescue team from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the highway police began spreading sand on the road where the oil spill occurred.

In yet another incident on May 20, two passengers were killed and more than 20 injured as two buses rammed into each other on Mumbai-Pune highway.

The incident took place in Khalapur district of Raigad, nearly two hours away from Mumbai. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the State police and emergency units. The injured passengers are being taken to nearby hospitals.