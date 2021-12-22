New Delhi: Be it Ola, Uber, or any other app-based taxi service in India, the biggest problem regular cab users face is cancellations after the driver enquires, “What’s the drop location, and are you paying cash or online?”. And, whether the driver accepts your ride at their convenience or decides to cancel it totally depends on your reply to his queries. Facing cancellations after drivers on ride-hailing platforms refuse to travel to the location of the rider or want to be paid in cash is a daily issue and these cancellations also lead to delays, further adding to the hassle for riders. Hence, to solve this major day-to-day issue faced by customers, ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday decided to solve the issue for once and all.Also Read - Ola E-scooter Rides to be Available in 1,000 Cities Soon. Check if Your City is in the List

In a bid to resolve the industry-wide issue, Ola has said that now driver-partners will be able to see an approximate drop location and payment mode before accepting a ride, a move aimed at reducing cancellations by them and enhancing customer experience. Taking to Twitter, Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday tweeted that the Bengaluru-based company is taking steps to fix the industry-wide issue of ride cancellations.

"Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get – Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride? We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations," Aggarwal tweeted.

Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get – Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We’re taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations. pic.twitter.com/MFaK1q0On8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 21, 2021

On every completed trip booked via these applications, the ride-hailing company charges a percentage of the fare as commission from the driver-partners. Over the past few years, a section of drivers has complained that their earnings have been reduced as a result.