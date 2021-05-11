Bengaluru: India’s leading cab aggregator Ola Cabs has decided to extend a helping hand to the country’s healthcare system in fighting the unabated rise in coronavirus cases. With a huge population struggling to find medical resources like oxygen cylinders and concentrators, hospital beds and medicines, Ola has come forward to announce free-of-cost home delivery of 10,000 oxygen concentrators across the country. Also Read - Fact Check: Does Long-Term Use of Face Masks Cause Oxygen Deficiency? Know The Truth Behind Viral Post

The ride-hailing company, in partnership with donation platform GiveIndia, is providing the service for free for people in need. Home delivery of medical oxygen will be launched in Bengaluru first by the end of this week, and it will be available in other cities subsequently. Also Read - Karnataka Logs in 39,305 New Covid Cases, 596 Deaths; Bengaluru Worst Hit

“We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. Today we’re announcing the O2forIndia initiative in partnership with @GiveIndia to provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need. @foundation_ola #O2forIndia,” announced Ola Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Agarwal in a tweet. Also Read - 11 COVID Patients Die Due To Oxygen Shortage at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati; CM Orders Probe

You can request for concentrators on the Ola app. Once validated, we will deliver it to your doorstep and pick it up back once you no longer need it. Concentrator and transportation are both free. #O2forIndia 2/3 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 10, 2021

You can request for concentrators on the Ola app. Once validated, we will deliver it to your doorstep and pick it up back once you no longer need it, Aggarwal explained.

The project will kick off in Bengaluru this week with a set of 500 concentrators, Agarwal added. In addition to the delivery of concentrators, Ola will also collect oxygen machines back from users once they have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer require them. Users must note that a refundable fee of Rs 5,000 will be charged at the time of request.

“All our drivers who are a part of this initiative have undergone intensive training across safety and sensitivity. We’re ensuring the best standards for the O2 Concentrators to reach those who need them safely.” Ola Support tweeted.