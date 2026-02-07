Home

News

No cab service today? Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers on strike, services hit in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad – Heres what they are demanding

No cab service today? Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers on strike, services hit in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad – Here’s what they are demanding

Nationwide strike by Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers disrupts rides across metros, cutting availability, spiking wait times, and pushing commuters toward metros, buses and alternative transport as unions press demands.

Passengers scrambled for taxis across metros in India early Saturday after drivers affiliated to major ride-hailing companies – Ola, Uber, Rapido and more – went offline for a six-hour nationwide strike dubbed the “All India Breakdown.” Thousands of cab drivers have participated in the strike so far, logging off their apps on Saturday morning in protest and leaving commuters scrambling for rides, particularly in metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) with support from several other labour unions, drivers have taken issue with their earnings and demands better fare protection as well as stricter regulations.

Drivers Stage Nationwide Strike Over Fare Regulation Demands

Drivers participating in the strike are demanding basic rights like a regulated minimum fare for rides booked on apps and improved working conditions. Ride-hailing drivers have long protested about their inability to earn reasonable incomes due to companies’ surge pricing algorithms and lack of regulatory clarity.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26.

No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt must act NOW. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit. Govt silence = platform impunity pic.twitter.com/zT3e6eZWjm — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) February 4, 2026

The following were demands made by the gig and platform unions organising drivers for today’s strike:

Notification of minimum base fare

Drivers are demanding the central government notify base fares (minimum fares) for rides booked through apps across categories.

“Companies can charge any price they want because base fares are not notified,” TGPWU general secretary Shaik Muhammad Khan told ThePrint.

Fare and aggregator regulation

While the MVAggregator Guidelines, 2025 notified in December has promised stricter regulation of ride-hailing aggregators and fares, drivers claim it has had little impact thus far.

Driver unions have also been demanding all States notify and implement proper regulations under the law.

Panic button devices

Driver unions have demanded aggregators stop forcing drivers to install panic button devices in their vehicles.

Unlicensed bike taxis

According to unions, illegal bike taxis have also contributed to worsening conditions for drivers.

“Drivers across all platforms are shutting down their apps as a mark of protest against the failure of the ministry and companies to come up with any solution,” Shaik added.

Commuters’ Impact Across Delhi, Mumbai and Elsewhere

Customers hoping to hail a cab on Saturday morning were left disappointed and unable to book rides on most apps. Early commuters and travellers found themselves left with few options as they were unable to book cabs on Ola and Uber.

In Delhi and Mumbai, commuters have faced difficulties hailing cabs via app-based platforms, with riders forced to turn to metro rail and state transport buses. Many commuters have been forced to book auto-rickshaws and private taxis on the streets as well.

Drive aggregator Ola and taxi booking platform Uber have not responded to requests for comment from earlier.

Drivers Have Logged Back On; Ride-Hailing Services Resume Operations

Drivers have since begun logging back on to their apps following the protest. While some services have resumed, commuters have reported intermittent log-offs from drivers in select cities.

Strike Participation Mixed: Drivers In Some Cities Have Logged Back On

In some cities like Mumbai rides are now available, but drivers have been logging off and on intermittently as the day progresses. While the strike is scheduled to last from 6am to noon, it is unclear as to how many drivers will actually observe the programme. Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune and Nagpur are also seeing drivers joining the strike, local unions have said.

So far, both Ola/Uber and the Government have stayed mum on the strike. However, the traffic rental and taxi association of Maharashtra have issued a statement on the strike today, saying:

“The association will be writing to Honourable Chief Minister, Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde ji on fare policy related issues.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shide will be holding a meeting with stakeholders and unions representing drivers later today.

While the strike does not last long, commuters across India are advised to plan their travels accordingly this weekend. With gig workers flexing their collective muscle, we could see the first domino fall in the government setting fare regulation policies this weekend.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.