Home

News

Ola, Uber in NCR to Go Green? Haryana government orders CNG, EV-only fleets for app-based taxi from THIS date

Ola, Uber in NCR to Go Green? Haryana government orders CNG, EV-only fleets for app-based taxi from THIS date

The main objective of this decision is to reduce pollution, improve passenger safety, and rapidly implement a “clean mobility model” in Haryana.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: With an aim to tackle pollution and traffic challenges in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Nayab Saini-led Haryana government has taken a major decision regarding app-based taxi and delivery services. As per a Dainik Jagran report, from January 1, aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce companies operating in the NCR will be allowed to include only CNG, electric vehicles (EVs), battery-operated vehicles (BOVs), or other clean fuel-based vehicles in their fleets.

The report further added that the cabinet approved an amendment to the Haryana Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993 on Monday. It is important to note that new auto-rickshaws will also be allowed to run only on CNG or electricity.

Also Read: 5-year-old girl feeds lunch to disabled boy in school; kind gesture goes viral | Watch

Here are some of the key details:

The main objective of this decision is to reduce pollution, improve passenger safety, and rapidly implement a “clean mobility model” in Haryana.

Licensing will be mandatory for aggregators and delivery service providers.

Strict regulations related to driver onboarding, vehicle verification, cyber security, fare fixation, and grievance redressal will be enforced.

Aggregator companies will be required to provide a minimum insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for passengers.

Rs 5 lakh health insurance for drivers and ₹10 lakh term insurance have been made mandatory.

Under the new policy, vehicles must be equipped with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD), panic buttons, first aid kits, and fire extinguishers.

Also Read: Bengaluru man attempts to behead wife in broad daylight; locals come to rescue woman, internet reacts | Watch video

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It is important to note that the companies will have to set up 24×7 control rooms and call centers to ensure immediate resolution of passenger complaints. Driver and vehicle verification will be done through the ‘Vahan’ and ‘Sarathi’ portals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.