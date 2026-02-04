Home

News

No Ola, Uber, Rapido on THIS date as drivers set to go on strike; TADF issues statement, highlights key demands

No Ola, Uber, Rapido on THIS date as drivers set to go on strike; TADF issues statement, highlights key demands

Rising fuel prices, vehicle upkeep, insurance expenses and operational risks are being passed entirely onto drivers.

No Ola, Uber, Rapido on February 7 as drivers set to go on strike

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF) confirmed the “All-India Breakdown” on February 7. As per the organisation, the protest by the Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers aims to draw attention to rising financial pressures and unstable working conditions. The TADF has further added that even after the notification of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, aggregator platforms are still determining fares without transparency.

The forum argues that such practices are pushing drivers towards income instability, debt and unsustainable employment conditions. The organisation also said commuters are being impacted by surge pricing and inadequate regulatory oversight, noting that weak supervision allows platforms to function without sufficient accountability.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru auto driver poses as Uber, forces elderly woman to pay extra; incident triggers safety concerns

Here are some of the key details:

The union slammed both central and state governments for not notifying minimum base fares.

The gap has enabled companies to reduce driver earnings while raising commission charges.

Rising fuel prices, vehicle upkeep, insurance expenses and operational risks are being passed entirely onto drivers.

The organisation has demanded immediate announcement of minimum base fares

Ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for app-based commercial rides.

Previous Protests Highlight Ongoing Concerns

This strike by the Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers comes after earlier protests on Christmas Day (December 25) and New Year’s Eve (December 31) last year—both peak periods for delivery services. At the time, workers had flagged concerns over worsening working conditions and pay structures.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.