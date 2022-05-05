Ola, Uber Surge Prices: Amid a rise in customer complaints against app-based cab aggregators, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has decided to hold a discussion with ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber next week. The meeting will be convened to seek details about the company policies related to pricing and cancellation of rides. The meeting is likely to be held on May 10.

CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said, "We have received several complaints from consumers regarding the cancellation and pricing policy of cab aggregators. The number of complaints are very high and therefore we have called the cab aggregators for explanation of their policies."

Citing a few examples, Khare said the regulator has received many complaints of alleged unfair trade practices, including cab drivers forcing consumers to cancel a trip and bear a penalty as the drivers do not want to accept the ride for whatever reason. Khare further said existing consumers are being charged high rates for a ride, while new users are lured with lower charges for the same distance.

“It appears that the cab aggregators are using algorithms to lure new customers, putting old customers at disadvantage. This is unfair practice,” she added. In this backdrop, Khare said the regulator would like to understand their algorithms and other policies adopted for operating as cab aggregators in the country.