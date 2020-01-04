New Delhi: India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for posting an old video clip from Bangladesh and passing it off as a case of “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”. The tweet was later deleted.

“Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard,” Akbaruddin tweeted referring to the 2017 incident when Pakistani envoy Maleeha Lodhi displayed the photo of a girl injured in Gaza owing to Israeli airstrikes and projected her as a victim of Indian security forces.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling the fake video on the internet.

On Friday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan posted a video which turned out to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality “against Muslims” in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, police could be seen holding a shield of Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion.

UP police ran a fact check and tweeted.

This is not from U.P, but from a May,2013 incident in Dhaka,Bangladesh.The RAB(Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed.

1. https://t.co/Rp3kcKHz2K

2.https://t.co/zf7qk9bY7M@UPPViralCheck https://t.co/4krjmD38PK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 3, 2020

The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.