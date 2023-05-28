Home

News

India

New Parliament House Inaugurated With Historic ‘Sengol’ Ceremony: What Will Happen To The Old Building Now?

New Parliament House Inaugurated With Historic ‘Sengol’ Ceremony: What Will Happen To The Old Building Now?

According to the Central Government, the historic parliament building is in a deteriorating condition.

The Central Government has stated that the old Parliament building will not be demolished.

New Delhi: Amidst ‘Sarv-Dharma’ prayers and the chanting of mantras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the plaque today, May 28, to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He also performed Puja and installed the historic sceptre ‘Sengol,’ – which symbolizes the transfer of power from the British government to India – near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

You may like to read

Now, a question arises regarding the fate of the old building that has witnessed intense debates and the passing of historic legislation that has shaped the country. What will happen to the building whose walls have echoed with laughter, witnessed fiery speeches and protests, and witnessed the nation’s progress?

Trending Now

According to the Central Government, the historic parliament building is in a deteriorating condition, showing signs of distress and over-utilization, and is unable to meet the current requirements in terms of technology, space, and amenities.

Therefore, a new Parliament building has been constructed after over two years of rigorous construction work involving as many as 60,000 workers. As the new Parliament building is inaugurated today, the question remains about the future of the old building, which served as Independent India’s first Parliament.

The government considers it a matter of national importance to conserve and rejuvenate the building that witnessed the adoption of the country’s constitution.

History Of The Old Parliament Building

Originally known as the council house, the building is considered an icon of India’s democratic spirit. It was designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. Construction of the building took six years and was completed in 1927. Two floors were added in 1956, and in 2006, a Parliament Museum showcasing 2,500 years of rich democratic heritage was established within the building.

Will The Old Parliament Building Be Demolished?

In March 2021, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha that once the new Parliament building is completed, the existing one would require repairs and consideration for alternative usage. However, no comprehensive decision has been made regarding its future purpose.

The Central Government has stated that the old Parliament building will not be demolished. As an archaeological asset of the country, it will be conserved and retrofitted to accommodate more functional spaces for parliamentary events, ensuring its continued usage in conjunction with the new building.

According to a 2022 media report, a part of the old Parliament building could be converted into a museum. If the building is opened as a museum, people will have the opportunity to see and experience the current Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers.

Whatever decision the central government takes, it is certain that the old Parliament building will be preserved as a significant part of India’s rich historical past.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES