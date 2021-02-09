New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while reminiscing about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term is coming to an end next week, a video of the Opposition leader meeting the 2006 Gujarat terrorist attack victims in Jammu and Kashmir has surfaced online. The terrorist attack which happened on May 25, 2006, left four tourists dead and six others injured. Also Read - 'A Proud Indian Muslim': Ghulam Nabi Azad Gets Emotional on Last Day in Rajya Sabha | What he Said

In the video, family members of the victims can be seen crying as Azad meets them and consoles them with teary eyes. He can be heard saying emotionally with joined hands, "We are sending the bodies of your kids, kindly forgive us."

Watch the video here:

From ANI Archives 30 July 2007: Then J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad sees off terrorist attack victims from Gujarat Earlier today, PM Modi got emotional in Parliament when referring to this incident pic.twitter.com/2v5LVAXU1c — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, the prime minister got emotional while participating in the farewell speech for Leader of Opposition and also referred to the incident when some Gujarati pilgrims were attacked by terrorists. The incident happened at a time Azad was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PM Modi was his counterpart from Gujarat. Modi said that as chief ministers of Jammu ad Kashmir and Gujarat, both of them kept in touch with each other.

Sharing details of their communication during the terrorist attack, Modi said Azad was the first one to call him about the incident. With tears rolling down his cheeks, PM Modi said that Azad cried on the call while informing him about the horrific attack. “Azad was the first person to call me. During that call he could not stop crying,” Modi said with a choked voice as tears rolled down from his eyes.

Azad later went to the airport when the bodies were sent back and kept in touch till the plane landed in Gujarat, Modi said. “Power comes and goes but (only a few know) how to digest it…Therefore like a friend, I respect him on the basis of the things he has done over these years,” Modi said while wiping his tears and saluting Azad.

Modi said he believes that Azad’s concern for his country won’t let him sit and whatever responsibilities he takes in the future would be beneficial for the nation.