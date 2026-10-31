Older vehicles, no entry: Delhi shuts the gate on non-BS6 outsiders from November 1

Delhi is shutting its borders to non-BS6 petrol and diesel vehicles from outside, from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, to fight air pollution. AI and ANPR cameras will watch the entry points 24x7 as part of the CAQM and Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan.

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Petrol and diesel vehicles that meet BS-VI standards can come into Delhi no matter which state they’re registered in. File image/PTI

With winter bringing worse air to the capital, Delhi is putting strict traffic curbs in place from November 1, 2026, until January 31, 2027. Petrol and diesel vehicles that aren’t BS6 and are registered outside Delhi, whether in NCR towns or other states, won’t be allowed in at all. Cameras using AI and ANPR will keep an eye on the borders around the clock.

Delhi-NCR’s air is getting worse, and the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are responding with tougher rules on vehicle entry under the Winter Action Plan. From November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, non-BS6 vehicles registered outside Delhi are barred from entering the city. The rule is meant to keep older, smokier vehicles from crossing in at the borders.

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Which vehicles are banned?

Delhi’s border rules treat vehicles differently depending on their category. If a petrol or diesel vehicle is registered outside Delhi, whether in an NCR city or another state, and is BS-3 or BS-4 rather than BS-VI, it won’t be let in. The restrictions are aimed mainly at out-of-state plates, and Delhi-registered vehicles are dealt with separately under GRAP as part of the Winter Action Plan.

Which vehicles will be exempted?

The rules aren’t a blanket ban. Petrol and diesel vehicles that meet BS-VI standards can come into Delhi no matter which state they’re registered in, and CNG and electric vehicles, including cars, scooters and buses, get the green light too.

There are exceptions for vehicles that keep the city running. Cargo carrying milk, fruits, vegetables and medicines, plus ambulances and fire brigade vehicles, can enter without restriction, as long as they have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

How will the situation be monitored?

At every major entry point into Delhi, including Singhu, Kapashera, Ghazipur, Kalindi Kunj and the Gurugram border, there are now AI-based number plate cameras. They read the plate and work out right away whether the vehicle is BS-3, BS-4 or BS-6. Police on duty will send non-BS6 vehicles back, and anyone who breaks the rule could be fined up to Rs 20,000.

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How to check the BS-6 status of the vehicle?

Wondering which emission standard your vehicle’s engine meets? Your phone is all you need. Just follow the steps below.