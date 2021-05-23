New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with a murder, said Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell on Sunday. A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Delhi’s Mundka area. Also Read - Absconding Wrestler Sushil Kumar Spotted, Police Announces Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Info

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.