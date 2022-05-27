New Delhi: A special CBI Court in Delhi on Friday sentenced former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala to four years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case, in which he was convicted on Saturday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on Chautala and ordered to confiscate his four properties, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Haryanvi Singer, Reported Missing For 12 Days, Found Buried Near Highway in Rohtak: Police

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi had on Thursday reserved the arguments on the quantum of punishment to Chautala. In the course of the hearing, the probe agency opposed Chautala’s lawyer who argued for a concession on medical grounds for the 87-year-old politician. Instead, the Central agency argued for maximum punishment, pointing out that the convict is a public figure. If the punishment is less for him, it would send a wrong message to society. It was also argued that Chautala is convicted for the second time and does not have a clean image. Also Read - 75% Locals' Jobs Quota Row: Supreme Court to Hear Haryana's Appeal Against HC Stay Order on 7 February

Here are top 10 points for this big story:

On May 19, the court had reserved its verdict in the case of possessing disproportionate assets. As per the chargesheet filed by the CBI, Chautala is responsible for amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, allegedly disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006. In May 2019, the Enforcement Directorate had attached over Rs 3.6 crore worth of properties of the former Chief Minister located in New Delhi, Panchkula, and Sirsa. He was also convicted in the JBT scam in January 2013. In 2008, Chautala and 53 others were charged in connection with the appointment of 3,206 junior basic trained teachers in Haryana during 1999-to 2000. In January 2013, a court sentenced Om Prakash Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala to ten years’ imprisonment under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Chautala was found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3,000 unqualified teachers. Though out on parole, Chautala was released from the Tihar Jail on July 2, 2021 from a 10-year prison sentence after completing the due formalities. He was the Chief Minister of Haryana four times between 1989 to 2005. His grandson Dushyant Chautala is the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

(With agency inputs) Also Read - Good News For Commuters: Digital Screens To Be Installed At Bus Queue Shelters In Gurugram Soon