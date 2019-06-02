New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and lambasted the “tit-for-tat” discourse developing in wake of guests invited to Iftar hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad harassed and turned away.

He tweeted, “Stupid tit for tat diplomacy. It was stupid when we did it outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi & it’s stupid when it’s done outside our’s in Islamabad. Now that it’s 1-1 perhaps it’s time to move on & stop this nonsense.”

Reports emerged on Saturday that some invitees were harassed, intimidated and misbehaved with at the entrance of venue Hotel Serena, where the Iftar was hosted by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.

Many guests reported that they received phone calls from unknown numbers and were asked to face consequences if they attend the party.

The overall turnout in the party was thus very low, following which Bisaria also addressed the guests and apologised for the conduct of security officials.

I would apologise to all our friends who were subject to some extra scrutiny outside: Ajay Bisaria on the harassment of invitees at the #Iftar organised by @IndiainPakistan

As per latest reports, New Delhi has decided to take this up with Islamabad.

BREAKING: Indian govt sources tell @WIONews, New Delhi to raise the matter with Islamabad on the harassment of guests at iftar organised by the Indian mission on Saturday

The tradition of the Indian High Commission hosting an Iftar event was started by Sibi George 12 years ago. George is currently the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland.