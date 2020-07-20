New Delhi: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday threatened to pursue legal action against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel for implying that the Jammu and Kashmir leader and his father Farooq Abdullah’s release from detention was linked to Sachin Pilot’s exit from Rajasthan government. Also Read - ‘Saddened But Not Surprised’: Pilot Denies Charges of Bribing MLA, Says Will Take Appropriate Action

"I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father's release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr Bhupesh Baghel will be hearing from my lawyers (sic)," said Omar Abdullah in a recent tweet.

Abdullah broke his silence on the allegations linking him to the ongoing power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his brother-in-law Sachin Pilot, who is married to Omar’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhagel had, in an interview, hinted that the release of J&K leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah from detention was because of some deal between the BJP and Sachin Pilot, who is alleged to have been in talks with the saffron party.

Bhagel and Abdullah went on to exchange a Twitter spat after the Chhattisgarh CM accused Omar of seeking “an opportune moment” amidst the “tragic demise of democracy”.

“You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the Congress today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious and will not go uncontested (sic),” Abdullah said in response to his tweet.

You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested. https://t.co/abgijaSDyW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

In a press statement earlier, Bhagel had said, “I have been tracking the Rajasthan events closely, but it does make anyone curious why Omar Abdullah was released? He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same sections of the law. While she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr Abdullah is the brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?”

The Congress has already accused the BJP of attempting horse-trading by luring Pilot to jump ship, that has cost the Rajasthan deputy CM his removal from the post and as the state party chief.