New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370.

According to a report in NDTV, the party claims that the Centre’s move is “illegal”. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped on August 5, 2019.

The petition has been filed by NC MP’s Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi.

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s decision on the abrogation on Article 370, hundreds of political leaders in the state including Omar Abdullah and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, have been kept under house arrest.

After a week-long shutdown in the state, on Friday, phone and internet services were restored and several restrictions have been eased.

Schools in the city, which were closed as a precautionary measure before the special status of J&K was revoked, have now reopened.

“In Jammu, the situation is normal. In Kashmir, everything is under control. All steps necessary to maintain law and order will be taken,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Muneer Khan said.

This is breaking news, more details are awaited.