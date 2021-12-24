Health Ministry Briefing: Amid the surge in the Omicron cases in India, the Health Ministry on Friday said that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in covid cases and the overall positivity rate stands at 6.1 percent. While addressing the media, government urged people to be on guards and follow all the guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of the virus.Also Read - Omicron Scare: UK PM Johnson Uses Christmas Message To Push COVID-19 Boosters

"The world is witnessing the fourth surge & and the overall positivity is 6.1%. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. "While Europe, North America & Africa are seeing an increase in COVID19 cases week-on-week, Asia is still witnessing a decline in cases week-on-week," he added.

Here are the key takeaways from Health Ministry’s briefing: