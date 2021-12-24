Health Ministry Briefing: Amid the surge in the Omicron cases in India, the Health Ministry on Friday said that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in covid cases and the overall positivity rate stands at 6.1 percent. While addressing the media, government urged people to be on guards and follow all the guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of the virus.Also Read - Omicron Scare: UK PM Johnson Uses Christmas Message To Push COVID-19 Boosters
“The world is witnessing the fourth surge & and the overall positivity is 6.1%. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can’t afford to slacken,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. “While Europe, North America & Africa are seeing an increase in COVID19 cases week-on-week, Asia is still witnessing a decline in cases week-on-week,” he added. Also Read - AstraZeneca Says Its Antibody Drug Evusheld Can Fight Omicron Variant
Here are the key takeaways from Health Ministry’s briefing:
Also Read - Final Decision After Next Week: EC Responds to Allahabad HC's Appeal to Postpone UP Polls Amid Omicron Scare
- The top five states with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka
- 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered is 114
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21st December -to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior
- 89% of the adult population has received the first dose and 61% of the eligible population has received the second dose of COVID19 vaccines
- Today, we have 18,10,083 isolation beds, 4,94,314 O2 supported beds, 1,39,300 ICU beds, 24,057 pediatric ICU beds and 64,796 pediatric non-ICU beds available nationally
- The predominant strain in India is Delta including the recently identified clusters. Therefore, we need to continue with the same strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination
- WHO on Dec 7 said that #Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta which means, it has greater transmissibility. Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with covid appropriate behaviour
- The treatment protocols for COVID-19 & Delta will apply to Omicron. While the evidence emerges, the immune escape potential for Delta is higher & its high transmission rates will lead to high surge cases
- There was a 10 fold increase in oxygen demand from 1st wave to 2nd wave. Thus, 18,800 metric tonnes of medical oxygen per day has been arranged for; cause of concern is 11 states where vaccination coverage is less than the national average
- Deliberations are underway, we are reviewing scientific data to formulate a policy