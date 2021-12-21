Omicron Variant Latest Update: The Union Ministry of health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the Omicron variant is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta and urged the states, UTs to implement containment measures to contain the new variant. In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict containment actions are required at the local and district level.Also Read - Omicron scare: Puducherry allows Christmas, New Year’s Celebrations With COVID Norms In Place

He said in the letter that the Delta is still present in different parts of the country and asked the states to enhance restrictions and surveillance in the light of rising cases of Omicron.

“Based on current scientific evidence, the VOC Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. The Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level,” Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states.

He further added that the district-level containment measures and restrictions must be put in place wherever the test positivity rate is 10 per cent or more in the last one week and bed occupancy is 40 pc or more on oxygen supported or ICU beds.

He also urged the states to take action on areas – Containment, testing and Surveillance; Clinical Management, Vaccination and Covid protocols and asked the states to activate war rooms to analyze trends and surges no matter how small.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron variant of coronavirus, though some of the mutations reported on spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines.

“There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron,” Mandaviya said in a written reply.

He was responding to a question on whether the vaccinations that are given in the country are effective to develop immunity for this variant.

The development comes as more than 200 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

The ministry stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days.