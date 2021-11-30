Agra: A 41-year-old Austrian woman became the fourth foreign national to test positive for Covid in the pilgrim town Vrindavan in Mathura district of western Uttar Pradesh. The woman was residing at the same ashram in Vrindavan where the other three other foreign nationals tested positive for Covid. The other three are nationals of Lithuania, Spain and Switzerland.

All the four were on a fortnight visit to Vrindavan and underwent COVID-19 test before their return journey, officials said. They have been kept in isolation. Since all the infected foreign nationals were staying at Giridhar Ashram in Sheetal Chhaya in Vrindavan, the area has been marked as a containment zone, the officials said.

“The woman, aged 41, is from Austria and had symptoms of Covid. All four foreigners testing positive for Covid are placed under treatment in isolation,” Dr Bhoodev, the deputy chief medical officer and in-charge of the Covid control centre in Mathura said.

All the four foreign nationals who tested positive in Vrindavan arrived in India on tourist visas in mid-November. A woman, aged 30, from Lithuania was the first to be found infected with Covid there on Friday (November 26). A Spanish and Swiss national each also tested positive thereafter. Mathura district now has four active cases of Covid and all are foreign nationals from Europe.

On Sunday, Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had said an alert has been sounded in the district after the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa and a few other countries.

A close watch is being maintained in Vrindavan which attracts a large number of foreigners, he had said.

According to reports, he first Covid positive case in Uttar Pradesh had been reported from Agra on March 2, 2020. That patient had returned from Italy.