New Delhi: As India continues to record Omicron cases, with 236 reported so far, the Union government on Thursday told states and Union territories to observe all precautions, reported news agency ANI. "Don't let your guard down, the government said during a review of COVID-19 status and preparedness in view of Omicron variant and advised states to be vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate, clusters of new cases across districts," the Centre told states and UTs.

It also advised states to consider local curbs, restrictions ahead of the upcoming festive season. On containment, states have been advised to impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially, notify containment zones, buffer zones in case of new COVID-19 clusters.

Regarding vaccination, the Centre has advised states to ensure 100 per cent coverage of left out first and second dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner and strengthen door-to-door vaccination campaigns where vaccination coverage is below the national average.

With India gearing up for assembly elections, the Centre advised the states to exponentially ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination, especially in the low coverage districts to protect the vulnerable population.

(With inputs from ANI)