New Delhi: The government on Sunday informed that the decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario. “Government to review Standard Operating Procedure on testing & surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified ‘at risk’ category,” the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.Also Read - South Africa Slams Countries Imposing Travel Bans on Fears of Omicron, Calls it 'Knee-Jerk Reaction'