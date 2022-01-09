New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Covid cases in the country, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday suspended the weekend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Suchetgarh border till further notice. The ceremony, including a structured parade by BSF personnel, was launched in October last year as part of the border tourism promotion programme and had attracted visitors, including school children, in large numbers.Also Read - Agra Tourism Takes a Hit in Hospitality Sector With The Rise in Covid-19 Cases

"In view of the surge in Covid positive cases and latest Covid related SOPs/guidelines, the beating retreat ceremony shall not be held from today (Sunday) onwards, till further orders," the Jammu divisional administration said.

It said the Covid situation would be again reviewed after two weeks by the administration and BSF authorities and a decision regarding the resumption of the ceremony would be taken accordingly.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past week with 655 fresh cases reported on Saturday, taking the virus tally to 3,43,965, while three fatalities due to the disease pushed the death toll to 4537.

(With PTI Inputs)