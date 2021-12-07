Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 07, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and dedicate national development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore on December 7, said an official release by PMO. AIIMS in Gorakhpur would not only serve the districts of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring Bihar and even Nepal. According to the statement, the AIIMS has been built for the cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016. It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up as per the vision of the Prime Minister to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary level healthcare. The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, Medical college, Nursing college, AYUSH Building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc. This vision was reflected in former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Independence Day Speech on August 15, 2003, when he announced the “Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana” (PMSSY) to establish six new hospitals with modern facilities like those available at AIIMS, New Delhi. These were set up at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.Also Read - MS Dhoni Meets Yuvraj Singh During ad Shoot; Insta Video Goes Viral | WATCH