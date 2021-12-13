New Delhi: With four fresh cases of Omicron coronavirus variant being detected in Rajasthan, the total number of infected people in the state rose to 13, health officials said on Monday. Rajasthan now stands second in the country after Maharashtra with the highest number of Omicron-infected patients. Maharashtra has 18 patients infected by the new variant while Rajasthan has tested 13 patients positive for Omicron. Out of them, 9 later tested negative and were sent home.Also Read - Breaking: British PM Boris Johnson Confirms First Death with Omicron Variant in UK

A total of 42 Omicron-infected patients have been found across the country so far. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the new Omicron coronavirus strain has been found in 63 countries and will surpass the Delta variant in spreading speed. Also Read - Omicron Threat: UK Govt Says Can’t Rule Out Shutting Schools as Threat of New Covid Variant Looms

Besides Rajasthan and Maharashtra, three Omicron patients each in Gujarat and Karnataka, two in Delhi, one each in Chandigarh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have been found. According to reports, out of all the Omicron infected cases found in India, most of the cases are asymptomatic including the 13 cases detected in Rajasthan. Also Read - Omicron Variant May Outpace Delta Variant In Spreading Speed, Reduce Vaccine Efficacy: WHO

As per Jaipur CMHO Narottam Sharma, “Besides four members of a family who tested positive for Omicron after returning from South Africa, their family members in Adarsh Nagar Janata Colony had also come in contact with them. While five people were earlier found infected with Omicron, the report of the remaining four people has been also found positive.”

Meanwhile, reports of genome sequencing of people who have returned from abroad in the past few days are yet to come in Jaipur. This includes those who returned from Ukraine, four family members who returned from Germany and two persons who returned from the US. Samples of these people have been sent for testing.

Here’s the state-wise Omicron Covid tally in India:

Maharashtra: 18

Rajasthan: 9

Karnataka: 3

Karnataka: 3

Kerala: 1

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Delhi: 2

Chandigarh: 1