New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has noted that the third wave of coronavirus in India will peak on 3 February, 2022, adding that the country needs to prepare for the third wave of infections. The third wave was forecast using the data on the first two waves of pandemic. The team also utilised the data of different countries that are already facing the third wave, modelling their daily cases data and predicting the impact and timeline for the third wave in India.

"The report forecasts India's third wave of Covid-19 to start around mid-December 2021 and the cases to peak in the beginning of February 2022," Subhra Sankar Dhar, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, wrote in the paper.

A separate study led by a joint team from the IITs Hyderabad and Kanpur is based on the Sutra model, which tracks the country's Covid-19 trajectory. According to Professor M Vidyasagar of IIT Hyderabad and Maninda Agrawal of IIT Kanpur, the daily caseload is expected to rise as Omicron begins to displace Delta as the dominant variant.

India’s Omicron Tally:

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Saturday. Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

India’s Covid tally rose to 3.5 crores with over 7,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases have declined to 77,000, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4.8 lakh, with 387 more fatalities, the data showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now. The active cases have declined to 77,032 comprising 0.22 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

States Impose Night Curfew:

Assam:

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Saturday changed the night curfew timings in the state amid the looming Omicron threats. From Sunday, the curfew will remain in effect from 11:30 pm to 6:00 am. According to the order issued by the state government, all the work places, business/commercial establishments, Dine in Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries, takeway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, will remain open up to 10.30 PM.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday imposed a night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am. Various other restrictions have also been put in place. According to the order issued by the government not more than 200 people can be allowed in weddings. The new directions have been issued amid heightened monitoring due to rising number of Omicron cases in the country.

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government revised its guidelines and SoPs and also imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am effective midnight. The state on Friday reported 1,410 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, and 868 discharges. The active caseload stands at 8,426. Also, 20 new cases of Omicron were reported in the state, taking the total tally of the new variant to 108.