Raipur: The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Thursday decided to impose night curfew in state’s capital Raipur to contain the spread of the virus in the city. According to the order issued by the government, the night curfew will be imposed in Raipur from 9 pm to 6 am. The order further states that hotels/restaurants, bakery, food courts, and food delivery can operate till 11 pm.Also Read - Odisha Imposes Fresh Restrictions; Markets, Cinema Halls to Close at 9 PM Amid Omicron Cases

On Wednesday, the authorities of Chhattisgarh informed that the state had reported its first Omicron case in Bilaspur. The patient is a 52 year old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the government is continuously monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now. Also Read - Omicron: Maharashtra Suspends Physical Classes in Universities And Colleges Till This Date

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday witnessed a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 1,059 people, including 14 junior doctors of Rajnandgaon Medical College Hospital, testing positive for the infection, taking its overall tally to 10,10,513, an official said. Also Read - IHU Variant: France Identifies More Infectious Covid-19 Variant 'IHU'; Know All About it

The death toll reached 13,604 after three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, he said. On Monday, the state had recorded 698 fresh coronavirus cases, but no fatality.

The recovery count increased to 9,93,932 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 12 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2977, the official said. Raipur recorded 343 coronavirus cases, followed by 159 in Bilaspur, 141 in Raigarh, 89 in Durg, 73 in Korba and 44 in Rajnandgaon, among other districts, he said.

As many as 14 junior doctors of Rajnandgaon Medical College Hospital in the district were among 44 those who tested positive for the infection, the official added. With 35,705 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,50,39,646,” the official said.