New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of new covid variant, Omicron in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that the government is monitoring the situation daily with experts. While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said, “As of now, India has 161 Omicron cases. We’re monitoring the situation daily with experts. With our experience during the 1st & 2nd waves, to ensure that we don’t face problems when variant spreads, we’ve arranged a buffer stock of important medicines.”Also Read - Hyderabad Airport Starts Detaining Passengers from Non-risk Nations Until Covid Test Returns Negative

On Sunday, India’s Omicron Covid count rose to 153 after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively. Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday whereas in Gujarat, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national tested positive of Omicron variant. Also Read - Lockdown-like Situation, Refrain From Christmas, New Year Parties: BMC Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Omicron Threat: What AIIMS Director Said

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, India should prepare itself for any eventuality, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Sunday. Also Read - Omicron in Delhi: No Need to Panic, Says CM Kejriwal; Bats For Booster Doses

“We should prepare and hope that things are not as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data on Omicron. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality. It is better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard,” said Guleria while talking to ANI.