New Delhi: A restaurant has been sealed in Delhi’s Mehrauli for violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order. In view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital, the DDMA had issued guidelines prohibiting mass gatherings during Christmas and New Year.Also Read - 18 Omicron Patients Out of 34 in Delhi Discharged From Hospital

On Wednesday, the DDMA said that as per its order dated December 15, all social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events would be prohibited and no gatherings would be held. All restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50% seating capacity. Also Read - 5 Quirky And Fun Ways to Ring in Christmas, New Year in Delhi

Acting on the same, a flying squad of the South district went for a surprise inspection at one of the renowned clubs in Mehrauli at 10.45 pm on Thursday. The team found a large gathering of around 600 people at the club, which was in complete violation of prevalent Covid-19 protocols. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Delhi Can Handle 1 Lakh Daily COVID Cases if Situation Arises, Says CM Kejriwal | Key Points

“The restaurant was overcrowded, we have registered a case under section 188, 279 IPC against the establishment,” M Harshawardhan, Additional DCP South told news agency ANI.

DDMA order amid rising covid cases

“All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming super spreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant,” the DDMA said in the order.

It stated all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field to keep utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in Covid-19 cases.