New Delhi: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron – We might have come across these terms in COVID-induced times now but residents of Greater Noida will tell a different tale. For many who were not aware till now, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron are names of sectors in Greater Noida. A latest development have emerged that the names of these sectors in Greater Noida is likely to be changed.Also Read - Supertech Twin Tower Demolition on May 22: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Remain Shut, Check Timings and Details Here

A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhushan to change the name of these oldest industrial sectors in Greater Noida. All senior officers including ACEO Deep Chandra and Amandeep Duli were present in this meeting. The meeting concluded with the officials agreeing to change the names of these sectors. The industrial sectors will be named Ecotech. The names of institutional and IT sectors will be in named after Knowledge Park One, Two, Three, Four, Five.

Proposal for changing names of Greater Noida sectors

The officials in the meeting agreed to drop the name TechZone and said it will be renamed in numerical order like Sector One, Two, Three, Four. If this decision is implemented, then on the lease deed of the property, along with the new name, the old name will also be written in parentheses. However, the final decision will be taken only after taking suggestions from the residents of Greater Noida.

Panel formed to implement proposal

A committee has been constituted by the Greater Noida Authority to implement the proposal of renaming the sectors – Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. This panel will take suggestions from the residents of Greater Noida and only after that the plan will be finalised.

About Greater Noida and its sectors

Set-up in January 1991 under the UP Industrial Area Development Act 1976, Greater Noida Industrial Area is located at the intersection of the Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors and is also the gateway to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). It lies within the National Capital Region of India’s capital – New Delhi and is adjacent to Noida, one of the largest industrial townships in Asia.

After the formation of Greater Noida, several sectors in the area were named after Roman numbers – Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, Mu, Jew, Chai-Fi, Pi, etc. In the later period, sectors with numeric numbers were also settled near these sectors with Roman numerals in many places. For example, Sector 36 and 37 have been settled near the residential sector Swarnanagari. Sectors one, two, three, 10, 12 have been set up in Greater Noida West. Sectors with many digits between them are not present here. A, B have also been added in front of many numbered sectors and due to which there is confusion in writing, speaking and understanding them.