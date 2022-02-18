New Delhi: With India reporting a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases, the Omicron-driven third wave to pandemic has settled, said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, on Friday. The Nitin Aayog Member, however, cautioned that country cannot lower its guards as yet and have to be ready for any ‘eventuality’.Also Read - With COVID Wave Subsiding, Odisha, Goa Among Other States Remove Extra Curbs. Check Details Here

"We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," Dr Paul told news agency ANI.

Also Read - Chandigarh Changes Office Timing From Feb 21 to Reduce Traffic Congestion. Check Latest Timing Here

Meanwhile, India on Friday achieved another milestone as over 80 per cent of the eligible population were vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccines.

Taking to twitter, Union Health Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine! India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of the corona vaccine to 80% of its adult population. With the mantra of Sabka Prayas under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100 per cent immunisation against the coronavirus.”

With 25,920 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,27,80,235, while the active cases dipped below three lakh after 43 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 12 consecutive days.

The active cases further declined to 2,92,092 comprising 0.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.12 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 40,826 cases was also recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.07 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 2.76 per cent, according to the ministry.