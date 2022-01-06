New Delhi: Amid rising cases of Omicron in the country, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday issued a word of caution and said the COVID appropriate behaviour, including proper masking, washing hands, avoiding crowds and vaccination is crucial at this moment. However, he said that the effect of Omicron variant is mild and urged all to stay alert. “Don’t panic, it’s a mild disease, but stay alert,” Guleria added.Also Read - Omicron: Bengal Plans to Further Tighten COVID Curbs; Mamata To Attend Virtual Meeting With PM Modi Tomorrow

Earlier, Dr Guleria had told The Indian Express that the Omicron variant mainly affects the upper respiratory tract and airways, rather than the lungs — and those without comorbidities should not panic and start blocking hospital beds. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case

According to him, the focus should be on effective home isolation since recovery time for the latest variant is much faster. “What we are seeing here is more of fever, running nose, sore throat, and a lot of body ache and headache. If any of these symptoms persist, they should come forward and get themselves tested,” he told IE. Also Read - UPSC Mains 2021 Will Not Be Postponed Due to COVID Cases: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea of Candidates

Last week, the Union Health Ministry had said that 1,270 Omicron cases have been detected through genomic surveillance, of which 374 have fully recovered.

A member of India’s Covid task force, Guleria stated that the hospital beds should be left free to those who are more vulnerable to severe disease.

However, he added that the country is in a much better position at the beginning of the new year due to high levels of immunity from past exposure.

Saying that the pandemic is not over, he said the country is seeing a surge in new COVID cases and added that it is time to be more vigilant.

As per updates from Guleria, Covid-appropriate behaviour is the most potent tool to fight the new variant.

The statement from Dr Guleria comes at a time when the country’s overall Omicron tally increased to 2,630 after 495 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit.

Giving further details, the Union Health Ministry said that the variant has been detected in 26 states and UTs till date.

Maharashtra tops the list with 797 Omicron cases, of which 330 patients have been discharged. The state reported 144 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi’s tally has reached 465, with one case being detected in the past 24 hours. However, 57 of them have recovered from the virus.

Rajasthan’s tally has climbed to 236 with 62 new cases. Kerala has reported 49 new cases in last 24 hrs, pushing the tally to 234. Of them, 58 have been discharged from the hospital.

Karnataka has also seen massive spike as 149 new cases were detected in last 24 hrs, pushing the tally at 226.

Gujarat has recorded 50 new infections, pushing tally at 204. However, Tamil Nadu continues with 121 cases of this varaint.