Dehradun: Amid growing concern over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Uttarakhand on Monday issued fresh guidelines for those entering the state from outside. In an official notification, the state government said that people coming from outside will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test. Besides, officials have also been instructed to conduct COVID tests at various border entry points over the fears of B.1.1.529.

"All districts instructed that if any passenger coming from outside the state shows symptoms of COVID, then he/she should be tested, and later put under 14-day quarantine if tested positive. COVID testing to be conducted at various border entry points", said the notification issued by DG-Health Uttrakhand Dr Tripti Bhaguna.

It added, "Instructions have been given to all CMOs to conduct RT-PCR COVID19 testing for all passengers coming from outside the State at all border entry points."

The notification by the Uttarakhand government comes a day after the Centre revised guidelines for passengers travelling to India from other countries. As per the new guidelines, international passengers will have to submit a Covid-negative report and share their travel history for the previous 14 days before boarding a flight, while those coming from the Omicron-hit countries will have to carry out mandatory Covid-19 test on arrival in India and stay in an isolation facility if tested positive.

Last week, the government had asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary/principal secretary/secretary (Health) of all states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked them to ensure that samples of travellers turning positive are sent to the designated genome sequencing laboratories.