Ahmadabad: The Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government on Monday extended night curfew in 8 major cities till December 31 amid the Omicron threat. Night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh, every day from 1 am to 5 am.

The notification said all shops and establishments can remain open till midnight. Restaurants can stay open until midnight with 75% capacity and cinema halls can operate at 100% capacity. Other guidelines in force will remain as earlier. Gyms will continue to function at 75% capacity and gardens and parks will remain open till 10 pm.