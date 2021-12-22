New Delhi: As the Omicron cases rise in India, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria has suggested two things that people must do to protect themselves from this new variant of coronavirus. While stating that Omicron is “more transmissible variant”, Guleria said people should get their vaccination completed and follow the rules laid down by the Ministry of Health for following Covid appropriate behaviour.Also Read - Your Salary Wont Be Credited Without Vaccine Certificate: Punjab To Govt Employees Amid Omicron Threat

"Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," he said, reported news agency ANI. While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

‘Vaccines can be tweaked’

Earlier, Dr Guleria said the COVID-19 vaccines can be "tweaked" to provide protection against new variants of the virus. His remarks come amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing debate about whether a booster shot is needed to increase antibodies. He said that as far as the severity of the Omicron variant is concerned, the next few weeks will be very crucial.

“Although there is this new variant of COVID-19, the silver lining is that it does seem to be a milder disease and we should have protection as far as the vaccine is concerned. And I think it is important to remember that vaccines can be tweaked,” Dr Guleria said. “We will have second-generation vaccines. This is something which we need to keep in mind. The current vaccines are effective but with new variants, they will decrease on immunity, however vaccines can be tweaked,” he added.