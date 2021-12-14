New Delhi: India’s tally of Omicron rose to 41 after a 42-year-old man from Gujarat’s Surat tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus. The man, a diamond has recently returned from South Africa. He was asymptomatic. Initially, he was admitted to the hospital for three days, but thereafter he has been placed in home isolation.Also Read - Omicron in Maharashtra: 2 Fresh Cases of New Covid Variant; Count Rises to 20

Reports said that his relatives as well as his four co-passengers have tested negative for Covid. Notably, this is the fourth such case reported in Gujarat. The Surat Health Department has been put on an alert following the entry of the Omicron.

Patient’s Travel History

The patient is a frequent traveler to South Africa.

He returned from the country to Surat on December 2 and was reported Covid-19 positive on December 8.

His samples on that day were sent for genome sequencing and on December 13 his reports came Omicron positive.

If reports are to be believed, he had also visited Kenya and the UAE before flying back to Surat, via Delhi.

Omicron in India

With 20 patients, Maharashtra has the highest Omicron cases in India. Earlier on Monday, two new Omicron cases were reported from Pune and Latur districts. Both patients were asymptomatic. Rajasthan stands second with 9 patients positive for Omicron. Four Omicron patients each in Gujarat and Karnataka, two in Delhi, one each in Chandigarh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have been found. According to reports, out of all the Omicron infected cases found in India, most of the cases are asymptomatic including the 13 cases detected in Rajasthan

State-wise Omicron Covid tally in India: