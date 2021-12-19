Mumbai: As many as six new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state’s taking tally of to 54. With this, the total cases of the new variant in India rose to 151. Four patients were picked up during airport surveillance at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, and one each from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and Pune rural, said Time of India reported citing authorities.Also Read - Omicron Alert! Delhi Registers 107 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike in 6 Months

Overall, Maharashtra reported 902 new COVID-19 cases, 767 recoveries and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. As per the medical bulletin issued by the state health department, there are 7,069 active COVID cases in the state currently.

So far Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories including 54 in Maharashtra, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 14 in and Karnataka, 20 in Telangana, nine in Gujarat, 11 in Kerala, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported eight new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 48, Telangana’s tally jumped from eight to 20, while Karnataka and Kerala reported six and four cases respectively.

The new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. However, as per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new variant B.1.1.529 as “Omicron”, and classified it as a ‘variant of concern’. India’s first two cases of the this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.