New Delhi: With the Omicron variant of coronavirus slowly spreading its tentacles in the country, many states enhanced surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of COVID-19 positive persons, while Delhi began genome sequencing of samples of all infected people and has prohibited Christmas and New Year gatherings. Haryana also imposed some curbs in public places from January 1

India has so far recorded close to 250 cases of Omicron across 15 states and Union territories even though at least 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated. During the day, nine cases were recorded in Kerala, four in Rajasthan, two in Andhra Pradesh and one in Haryana among others. The national capital logged 125 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest since June 22, when it had reported 134 cases of the infection.

Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country. With the national capital recording over 50 cases of Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a review meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness and management of the new variant of the virus.

Here are the latest restrictions imposed in several states in view of Omicron:

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on the other hand, directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

“All social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi… All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi,” the DDMA order stated.

Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now made it mandatory to take prior permission for any program or event to be attended by 200 or more people in the city.

Local ward officers should send their “representatives” to check if rules related to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are being followed strictly at such programs.

BMC said that if the owner, hotelier or organisers claim that their venue has the capacity to accommodate more than 200 persons even after following Covid-19-related norms and ensuring 6 ft by 6 ft distance between individuals, prior written permission of the assistant municipal commissioner must be obtained.

Closed (indoor) halls can operate at 50% of their total capacity, while open-to-sky venues shall operate at only 25% of total capacity.

Karnataka

In the wake of 19 Omicron cases being detected in the state, the Karnataka government has directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread.

In a circular principal secretary, health and family welfare, T K Anil Kumar said primary and secondary contacts should be identified within 24 hours of reporting of COVID positive case.

The primary contacts should be tested on the first day and again on the eight day and home quarantined for seven days from the date of COVID positive reporting.

Similarly the international travellers from high risk countries need to be quarantined for seven days from the date of their arrival, until the follow-up and repeat RT-PCR test on the eighth day, according to the circular.

Regarding surveillance, he said healthcare personnel such as public health inspecting officers, community health officers and ASHA workers or such other persons who are doing these activities of contact tracing, quarantine and home isolation watch should continue to do them.

Haryana

Eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets in Haryana from January 1, state Health Minister Anil Vij announced.

According to an official order, no individual, including government servants, is allowed to visit government offices without being fully vaccinated.

Vij said the decision has been taken because the vaccine is the biggest protection from Covid, including its various variants, and a large number of eligible beneficiaries in Haryana were overdue for a second vaccination dose.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the public health system’s preparedness for the new variant as three cases of Omicron variant were reported in Jammu on Tuesday, all of whom are without any travel history and are now being monitored.

Mehta directed the district administration to enhance testing and contact tracing for positive patients and closely trace the infection trajectory to establish micro-containment zones at an early stage.

All deputy commissioners were also directed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour, COVID-19 SOPs and protocols, and micro-containment zones, besides regulating large gatherings.

Odisha

A day after Odisha reported its first Omicron case, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to people to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to defeat the new variant of coronavirus.

The state government convened a meeting of senior officials to discuss additional measures to be taken in view of the Omicron variant.

The meeting resolved to increase surveillance and vaccination activities and also expand genome sequencing tests.

(With agency inputs)