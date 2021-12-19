Gandhinagar: Gujarat reported two more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 after a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in the state from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the variant on Sunday. With the addition of two more cases, the state’s Omicron case tally rose to 9, while the country’s case count of the new variant mounted to 145.Also Read - UK Minister Hints At Further Restrictions Before Christmas As Omicron Threat Looms

In Gujarat, the non-resident Indian tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after he arrived from the UK on December 15, a health department official said on Sunday. Also Read - Omicron in Delhi: What is Kejriwal Govt's Strategy to Tackle New COVID Variant? Read Here

“The man’s sample was later found infected with the Omicron variant,” Anand district health officer Dr M T Chhari told PTI. The NRI was scheduled to reach the state’s Anand city from Ahmedabad. Also Read - Netherlands Announces ‘Going Into Lockdown Again’ Amid Omicron Surge Ahead of Christmas

“But, after he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was taken to the Ahmedabad civil hospital from the airport. The patient is currently recovering at the Ahmedabad civil hospital,” Dr Chhari said. His co-passengers and other contacts have tested negative for the viral infection, the official informed.

A 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said.

As per official data, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories, with 48 cases being reported in Maharashtra, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan , 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Telangana, nine in Gujarat, 11 in Kerala, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported eight new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 48, Telangana’s tally jumped from eight to 20, while Karnataka and Kerala reported six and four cases respectively.

The new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. However, as per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new variant B.1.1.529 as “Omicron”, and classified it as a ‘variant of concern’. India’s first two cases of the this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

(With inputs from agencies)