Breaking News: Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan has reported nine cases of Omicron from one family having travel history to South Africa, reported various news websites. With this, total Omicron cases in India have risen to 21.

Earlier in the day, seven cases were reported from Pune in Maharashtra and one in Delhi. Maharashtra saw its first case on Saturday after a 33-year-old man from Kalyan Dombivli tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

The first two cases in country were reported from Bengaluru and a third from Jamnagar in Gujarat. All the cases reported so far have foreign travel history, mostly linked to South Africa, where the new variant was identified first by scientists.